Edition: English
Edition: English

  Misbah-ul-Haq concerns national team players' physical condition
Misbah-ul-Haq, a former captain of Pakistan, criticised the players on the national team for their lack of physical fitness.

Misbah said the following during a segment on a local sports channel: “Fitness problems are obvious, Waqar has resigned four times as coach, and I have resigned once. Shoaib Malik, Younus Khan, and I, as players, were quite into fitness and used to push ourselves. People who push others over their comfort zones are not regarded as effective trainers or coaches.”

“They are immobile, their lowers are heavy, and their tummies are clearly seen. This is because there has never been a fitness test, there is no standard, “He continued.

The T20 World Cup 2022 opening match between India and the Men in Green is planned for Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Misbah continued by saying that “responsible domestic players rejected them when they asked for a domestic fitness standard at the level of the international players.”

Misbah was a member of the Pakistani team that won the T20 World Cup in 2009, and in 2016, he steered the national Test team to their first-ever World Test Championship.

The batsman later held the position as head coach for the Pakistan men’s team from September 2019 until September 2021.

