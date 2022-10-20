Misbah-ul-Haq & Shoaib Malik dispute on Haris Sohail’s comeback.

Sohail is currently performing alongside Misbah, Waqar Younis, and Wasim Akram in a T20 World Cup 2022 show.

Akram praised Haris as a good player throughout the broadcast (KPL).

Misbah-ul-Haq, a former Test captain, disagrees with veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s assessment of middle-order batsman Haris Sohail.

Malik complained that his Sohail was not given enough opportunities to establish his ability.

After working with him in the Kashmir Premier League, Akram praised Haris as a good player throughout the broadcast (KPL).

Akram introduced the subject by saying, “He is really a brilliant player. I worked with him in KPL, and I found him to be very enthusiastic about his cricket.”

“Wasim Bhai, don’t you believe that people should be given confidence if they can fit into the white-ball format or ODIs? I’m talking about the fact that his ODI average is around 50 and that he recently scored fifty runs. He deserves appropriate dialogue, or does he?” While supporting his former teammate, Malik stated.

In the meanwhile, Misbah interjected and said it depends on a player’s demeanor.

“I believe he received adequate help. He was offered opportunities in the academy and elsewhere for two years. But ultimately, you must conduct yourself. You are not a young child who needs to be constantly held, “Misbah used the example of fellow panelist and former bowler Akram to illustrate his point of view.

“If Wasim bhai remembers, he wasn’t on the squad when I started playing cricket back in 2002. Afterward, a cricketer with 800 wickets like him had to go through trials to make a comeback. Therefore, you must battle for your position “He clarified.

Misbah also used Malik as an example, who consistently strengthens his cause by scoring runs and demonstrating his fitness.

“Take Malik, for instance. Although you demonstrated your fitness and played well in domestic league cricket, you were not selected “said he. Malik claimed that neglecting players like Sohail was a component of Pakistan’s system, to which Haris remarked, “If he [Haris] is a good player, he must perform and leave no stone unturned.”

Haris, a left-handed batsman, played for Pakistan in 16 Tests, 42 ODIs, and 14 T20 Internationals. His performance in ODIs is quite respectable; he scored 1685 points in 42 games, averaging 46.80.

