Moeen Ali ruled out possibility of returning to Test cricket

Moeen Ali ruled out the possibility of returning to Test cricket.

Test cricket requires a lot of hard work and he has turned 35.

Moeen announced his retirement from Test cricket last September.

English cricketer Moeen Ali has ruled out the possibility of returning to Test cricket England’s cricketer told coach Brendon McCullum that he will not change his decision.

In an interview, he said that he had a conversation with his coach, where he mentioned that he was sorry as he left Test cricket. he told that Coach McCullum understands that Test cricket requires a lot of hard work and he has turned 35.

He further added that he wants to enjoy his cricket and that it would not be fair to change the decision. According to Moeen, he has closed Test cricket’s door and it is an honour to play 64 Tests for England.

The player said that it was his dream of playing Tests for England which has now come to reality. English cricketer spoke about his Test retirement in a newspaper column

Moeen announced his retirement from Test cricket last September. Whereas, England cricket team’s next Test series is against Pakistan.

Three Tests will be played in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December. As per details, coach Brendon McCullum declared Moeen Ali fit for Test cricket.

Earlier, Moeen led the T20 series against Pakistan in Jos Buttler’s absence and England won the series 3-4.

