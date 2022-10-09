Mohammad Rizwan gives sermon at Christchurch’s Mosque

Rizwan discussed maintaining unwavering confidence in Allah.

He asked all to devote their time, money, and lives to Allah.

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter, delivered a speech at Christchurch Mosque in New Zealand on Saturday.

masha’Allah Muhammad Rizwan in mosque Christchurch New Zealand .. Indeed, worshiping is not our favor to Allah. its Allah’s favor is on us. We will go to jannat ul firdus .. mujhe jannat Jane ka bahut shoq ha sachi sath sath insha’Allah insha’Allah@iMRizwanPak#PAKvNZ #Cricket pic.twitter.com/KOBCiJFxFS — Masooma_Rizz_world 🇵🇰 🇵🇸 (@Rizwan_Queen_) October 9, 2022

In his sermon, Mohammad Rizwan discussed maintaining unwavering confidence in Allah. He asked all in attendance to devote their time, money, and lives to Allah.

Iftikhar Ahmed, a middle-order batter, was also present at the mosque.

The Pakistan cricket team is presently playing in a tri-nation series in New Zealand. The Green Shirts will not be at practise today in order to rest. Tomorrow (Monday), they will have a practice session before facing the Kiwis on Tuesday.

In the tri-series match on Saturday, Pakistan defeated the hosts to earn their second victory. On October 7, Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first game of the series.

The three teams are taking part in a competition that is taking place in Christchurch for a week. It is being used by each team to get ready for the T20 World Cup, which begins later this month in Australia.