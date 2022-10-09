Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mohammad Rizwan gives sermon at Christchurch’s Mosque

Mohammad Rizwan gives sermon at Christchurch’s Mosque

Articles
Advertisement
Mohammad Rizwan gives sermon at Christchurch’s Mosque

Mohammad Rizwan gives sermon at Christchurch’s Mosque

Advertisement
  • Rizwan discussed maintaining unwavering confidence in Allah.
  • He asked all to devote their time, money, and lives to Allah.
Advertisement

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter, delivered a speech at Christchurch Mosque in New Zealand on Saturday.

In his sermon, Mohammad Rizwan discussed maintaining unwavering confidence in Allah. He asked all in attendance to devote their time, money, and lives to Allah.

Advertisement

Iftikhar Ahmed, a middle-order batter, was also present at the mosque.

The Pakistan cricket team is presently playing in a tri-nation series in New Zealand. The Green Shirts will not be at practise today in order to rest. Tomorrow (Monday), they will have a practice session before facing the Kiwis on Tuesday.

In the tri-series match on Saturday, Pakistan defeated the hosts to earn their second victory. On October 7, Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first game of the series.

The three teams are taking part in a competition that is taking place in Christchurch for a week. It is being used by each team to get ready for the T20 World Cup, which begins later this month in Australia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Anderson Silva confesses he fought four times in one day for $200
Anderson Silva confesses he fought four times in one day for $200

He will fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul on October 29. The Brazilian...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story