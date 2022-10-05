Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

  News
  Sports
  Mohammad Rizwan nominated for award by ICC
Articles
  • Mohammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September.
  • Mohammad Rizwan scored the most runs in the home T20 series against England.

Mohammad Rizwan, a Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman, has been nominated by ICC for Men’s Player of the Month (September).

Rizwan joined Cameron Green of Australia and Axar Patel of India on the list of nominees after finishing with the most runs scored in the home T20I series against England.

In six games, Rizwan scored 316 runs at an average of 63.20. He had a strike rate of 138.59 and four half-centuries to his credit.

Green, meanwhile, demonstrated great talent by scoring 52 runs in 21 balls to become the second-fastest Australian to do so in T20Is.

Axar of India took the most wickets—eight—in the just finished home series against Australia.

Also Read

Trophy unveiled for New Zealand Tri-series today
Trophy unveiled for New Zealand Tri-series today

Men in Green arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday. Pakistan, Bangladesh and...

