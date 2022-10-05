Mohammad Rizwan nominated for award by ICC

Mohammad Rizwan nominated for ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September.

Mohammad Rizwan scored the most runs in the home T20 series against England.

Mohammad Rizwan, a Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman, has been nominated by ICC for Men’s Player of the Month (September).

Rizwan joined Cameron Green of Australia and Axar Patel of India on the list of nominees after finishing with the most runs scored in the home T20I series against England.

🇵🇰 A brilliant wicketkeeper-batter

🇦🇺 A rising all-round sensation

🇮🇳 A spin ace Here are the nominees for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for September 2022 👇 Advertisement — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2022

In six games, Rizwan scored 316 runs at an average of 63.20. He had a strike rate of 138.59 and four half-centuries to his credit. Green, meanwhile, demonstrated great talent by scoring 52 runs in 21 balls to become the second-fastest Australian to do so in T20Is. Axar of India took the most wickets—eight—in the just finished home series against Australia.

