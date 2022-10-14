Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mohammad Rizwan passed Suryakumar Yadav in T20I scoring

Mohammad Rizwan passed Suryakumar Yadav in T20I scoring

Articles
Advertisement
Mohammad Rizwan passed Suryakumar Yadav in T20I scoring

Mohammad Rizwan – Twitter

Advertisement
  • Mohammad Rizwan was named Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year by the ICC.
  • The Indian batter has got 801 runs in 23 innings in 2022.
  • He was also the player with the most runs in T20 internationals the year before.
Advertisement

CHRISTCHURCH: Mohammad Rizwan surpassed India’s Suryakumar Yadav as the greatest run-scorer in T20 internationals this year with his 15th run against New Zealand in the tri-series final on Friday.

The Indian batter has got 801 runs in 23 innings in 2022.

Rizwan was also the player with the most runs in T20 internationals the year before, with 1,326 runs in 26 innings. He was named Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year by the ICC.

The star batter’s achievement comes just one day after he and Babar Azam, Pakistan’s popular opening pair in T20Is, stunned fans with their great performance against Bangladesh in the T20I tri-series, breaking the record set by India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Rizwan and Babar scored at least 100 runs together for the eighth time in T20Is, which is more than any other pair.

During the match on Thursday, Pakistan had to get 174 runs in 20 overs. They scored 101 runs together.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam beats Rohit and Rahul record in T20Is
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam beats Rohit and Rahul record in T20Is

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are Pakistan's most successful opening pair in...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story