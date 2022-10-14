Mohammad Rizwan passed Suryakumar Yadav in T20I scoring

Mohammad Rizwan was named Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year by the ICC.

The Indian batter has got 801 runs in 23 innings in 2022.

He was also the player with the most runs in T20 internationals the year before.

Advertisement

CHRISTCHURCH: Mohammad Rizwan surpassed India’s Suryakumar Yadav as the greatest run-scorer in T20 internationals this year with his 15th run against New Zealand in the tri-series final on Friday.

The Indian batter has got 801 runs in 23 innings in 2022.

Rizwan was also the player with the most runs in T20 internationals the year before, with 1,326 runs in 26 innings. He was named Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year by the ICC.

The star batter’s achievement comes just one day after he and Babar Azam, Pakistan’s popular opening pair in T20Is, stunned fans with their great performance against Bangladesh in the T20I tri-series, breaking the record set by India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Rizwan and Babar scored at least 100 runs together for the eighth time in T20Is, which is more than any other pair.

During the match on Thursday, Pakistan had to get 174 runs in 20 overs. They scored 101 runs together.

Advertisement

Also Read Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam beats Rohit and Rahul record in T20Is Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are Pakistan's most successful opening pair in...