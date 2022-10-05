Mudassar Nazar says Shoaib Malik needed in middle-order

Pakistan were defeated 4-3 by England in the series of Twenty20 internationals.

Mudassar Nazar, former captain of Pakistan, was interviewed by Cricket Pakistan.

He spoke about the team’s potential for success in the T20 World Cup and PJL.

Mudassar Nazar, a former captain of Pakistan and a participant in a Cricket Pakistan interview, spoke with this team.

About Pakistan’s potential for success in the T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan Junior League (PJL), Saqlain Mushtaq’s time as head coach, and much more.

Pakistan was defeated 4-3 at home by England in the seven-match T20I series. The Men in Green were able to compete in several games, but the playing XI once again had flaws, including an excessive reliance on Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

“Pakistan fought well while England played with a full-fledged side apart from one or two players and all of their departments were covered. Meanwhile, Pakistan were competing with only three to four players,” Mudassar said.

The 66-year-old emphasized how Pakistan performs in the format, emphasizing the need for seasoned hitter Shoaib Malik in the squad.

“Middle-order has been the main weakness which has caused trouble for Pakistan. There have been voices over the vulnerability of this middle order while selectors were adamant about playing the same batters at that position,” he added.

“Pakistan are playing with a format where Babar and Rizwan bat till the 12 and 13 overs while in the end, sloggers can come and help set a target, but this was not happening. The way Pakistan play, Shoaib Malik must be there because they take the innings deep and Malik knows how to bat till the end, He has been doing this in franchise cricket,” he added.

If Babar and Rizwan can’t score at the top, Pakistan might be bowled out in the T20 World Cup, according to Mudassar. Pakistan’s prospects of placing in the top four were also disregarded by him.

“The ball will bounce in Australia and now every team analyses opponents. They must have watched Pakistan’s recent performances and everyone knows they are struggling against the short ball. In Australia, team can not score 150+ if early wickets fell, it will be bundled out in 70 or 80,” he added.

Young batter Haider Ali received chances in the middle-order but couldn’t deliver. Mudassar emphasized his improvement as a batter despite being hired much too early for the shorter format.

“Haider was fantastic in U17 and U19 cricket, scoring centuries in 50-over and three-day but unfortunately, he featured in franchise cricket. He was growing and suddenly came in the shortest format of the game. He plays with a method of removing the left leg and slogs at mid-wicket; his growth stopped and now he is confused about what to do. He must go back to first-class cricket and regain form back,” he added.

Mudassar had requested to replace Babar Azam as captain in one of the forms and was still of the same view.

“Babar was given captaincy of all three formats at a very young age and they did injustice to him. Everything when you win matches but when pressure comes, the most is on the captain. He dropped catches in the last T20I due to pressure, he is one of the best catchers. Catches dropped but it was quite evident it is due to pressure,” he added.

"He is a world class player and if his form disappears due to prssure, Pakistan will be daunted badly going forward," he maintained. Mixed outcomes have been achieved by the Men in Green while Saqlain Mushtaq is their coach. Mudassar believes the T20 World Cup will be significant for his position as head coach of Pakistan. "Saqlain is relatively young in coaching, under him the graph has not been at the winning side but the upcoming T20 World Cup is a crucial tour for him and if he succeeds it will be great and if not, things are looking difficult for him."