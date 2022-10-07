Muhammad Rizwan beats Virat Kohli & Babar Azam in T20I record in Pak vs. Ban.

Rizwan hit two sixes and seven strokes over the fence.

Rizwan has so far scored 1519 runs in all professional games in the shortest format this year.

Mohammad Rizwan beats Virat Kohli & Babar Azam in T20I record in Pak vs. Ban. A top-order hitter for Pakistan broke several T20 records on Friday against Bangladesh in the first game of a triangular T20I series in New Zealand with an innings of 78 from 50 pitches.

In his unbroken innings, Rizwan hit two sixes and seven strokes over the fence, pushing his total T20 runs for the year 2022 above 1500 runs.

Only one other third batter in the entire world has twice scored 1500 or more T20 runs in a single year. Chris Gayle and Babar Azam, a fellow countryman of Rizwan, are the other two.

Gayle’s totals in the years 2012 and 2015 were 1532 and 1665, respectively, whereas Babar Azam’s totals in the years 2019 and 2021 were 1607 and 1779, respectively.

Rizwan has so far scored 1519 runs in all professional games in the shortest format this year, compared to his total of 2036 T20 runs recorded last year.

Rizwan scored 78 during his 58th T20 international inning, moving him ahead of Babar in the list of players with the most total runs after 58 T20I innings.

In 58 international T20 innings, Rizwan has amassed a total of 2337 runs, whereas Babar has 2281 runs up of this point. In his first 58 T20I innings, Indian player Virat Kohli scored 2012 runs.

The designated wicketkeeper hitter has also eclipsed England’s Jos Buttler on the list of players with the most runs scored in T20 Internationals.

Rizwan scored 2196 of his 2337 runs in T20 Internationals while keeping wicket. When he scored the second run of his inning, he surpassed Buttler today. Buttler has 2119 runs in his career as a hitter and wicket-keeper.

In just 4 T20I innings, Rizwan has scored 141 runs while not keeping wicket.

