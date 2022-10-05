Napoli defeats Ajax 6-1 in Champions League, Inter defeats Barcelona.

Giacomo Raspadori scored twice in the victory.

Internazionale turned things around with a critical 1-0 victory over Barcelona

Tuesday’s Champions League match between Napoli and 10-man Ajax resulted in a commanding 6-1 victory for Napoli after they rallied from behind. Giacomo Raspadori scored twice in the victory.

After Mohammed Kudus gave the hosts the lead in the first 10 minutes, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Piotr Zielinski, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Giovanni Simeone—a substitute—added the other goals for the league-leading Italian team.

Napoli, who had a 100% record at the halfway point of Group A due to their dominance, may have scored more goals, leaving Ajax with just three points from their first three games and in danger of missing out on the knockout stages of the next year’s tournament following their biggest defeat in European football.

After suffering two straight Serie A defeats, Internazionale turned things around with a critical 1-0 victory over Barcelona, thanks to a goal from Hakan Calhanoglu. In the final seconds before halftime, the midfielder struck the ball with precision from just beyond the penalty area, sending it into the corner to Marc-André ter Stegen’s right. With six points after the victory at home, Inter moved into the second position in Group C, three points behind Bayern Munich and three ahead of Barcelona.

Bayern set a record for the longest unbeaten streak in group games with a 5-0 thrashing of Viktoria Plzen after scoring three goals in the first twenty-one minutes. The competition’s defending champions from Germany have now gone 31 group games without a loss.

Additionally, Club Brugge defeated Atlético Madrid 2-0 at home with to goals from strikers Kamal Sowah and Ferran Jutglà, extending their unblemished record in Group B this season. Jutglà’s low pass across the goal found Sowah, who tapped the ball into an open net for his second European goal in three games to give the hosts the lead in the 36th minute.

In the 62nd minute, utgl extended the advantage after winger Tajon Buchanan patiently waited for the ideal opportunity to set up the Spanish forward inside the penalty area. 15 minutes later, Atlético had a penalty kick opportunity to tie the game up again, but Antoine Griezmann smashed the ball against the crossbar.

A few seconds later, the striker appeared to have scored, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Porto defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 thanks to goals from replacements Zaidu and Galeno, giving the Portuguese team its first victory of the group stage. After three games, they are tied with Leverkusen in terms of points.

Marseille defeated 10-man Sporting 4-1 in a Group D match that was full of incidents at an empty Stade Vélodrome to earn their first Champions League victory of the year. Sporting’s tardy arrival at the stadium due to a traffic jam caused the game, which was played behind closed doors after crowd disturbance derailed Marseille’s home encounter against Eintracht Frankfurt, to be delayed by more than 20 minutes.

