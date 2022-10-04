New York Giants’ facilities to see how injured former teammate Sterling Shepard is

The New York Giants’ remarkable 3-1 start has been somewhat dampened by some serious wide receiver difficulties. On Monday, Giants legend Odell Beckham Jr. visited his former team and was a recognizable figure that may benefit the Giants in that area.

OBJ visited with former teammates on Monday, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson, who was in the Giants’ facility. He wanted to check in with Sterling Shepard, who recently tore his ACL, but this wasn’t a formal visit, according to Fox Sports.

Beckham, who suffered an ACL tear in the Super Bowl only eight months ago, has made the decision to delay signing with a new team. He’s always had the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he had success the previous season. In fact, the Rams still have an entire locker set aside in their Thousand Oaks locker room for OBJ.

Although Beckham has also been connected to the Buffalo Bills, he seems to be keeping an eye on his previous team, the Giants. According to Anderson, OBJ is still considering his options in free agency, including looking into various teams.

With the No. 12 overall choice in the 2014 NFL Draft, the Giants selected LSU star Odell Beckham. With over 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns in each of his first three NFL seasons, he swiftly developed into a real NFL star.

Despite being sent to the Cleveland Browns before the 2019 season, Beckham still holds the second-highest receiving yardage total in Giants team history (5,476), fourth-highest catch total (390), and fourth-highest receiving touchdown total (44).

Last month, it was revealed that Giants head coach Brian Daboll was FaceTiming with unsigned wide outs while the team battled through injuries and lingering personnel from the previous administration. Perhaps OBJ was among those who answered the phone.

