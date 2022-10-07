New Zealand is due to take Pakistan in first match in T20I tri-series

New Zealand is due to take Pakistan in the first match in the T20I tri-series.

Daryl Mitchell has been ruled out of the T20I tri-series.

The black caps have suffered a significant setback in the interim.

Daryl Mitchell, an all-rounder for New Zealand, has been ruled out of the T20I tri-series after breaking a finger on his right hand. New Zealand will play Pakistan in the opening T20I tri-series game on Saturday.

The black caps have suffered a significant setback in the interim. The tri-series will not feature Mitchell owing to an injury, according to New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Daryl Mitchell was hit on his right hand while practising his swing, and an X-ray revealed that his fifth metacarpal, or little finger, had fractured.

In due course, Mitchell’s replacement will be made public. While his ability to play in the T20 World Cup in 2022 will depend on how quickly his injury heals.

Theo Kapakoulakis, the physiotherapist for the New Zealand squad in the Tri-Series, predicted that Mitchell’s injury would keep him out of play for at least two weeks.

