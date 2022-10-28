New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.

New Zealand easily defeated Sri Lanka by a score of 65 runs on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground to keep their spot atop the Group 1 table in the Super-12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. This victory allowed New Zealand to keep their spot as the team with the best record in the tournament.

After winning the coin toss and opting to bat first, the Blackcaps’ captain, Kane Williamson, saw his team’s score fall to 15 for 3 at one point during the match. In spite of this, the Blackcaps were able to claw their way back to 167 for 7 and win the match thanks to 104 runs scored by Glenn Phillips off only 64 balls.

While New Zealand was attempting to defend the total, they bowled Sri Lanka out for 102 thanks to the efforts of Trent Boult, who took four wickets and returned figures of four for thirteen, as well as Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, who both took two wickets each. Ish Sodhi also returned figures of four for thirteen.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score

The teams in Group 1 have been hit the hardest by the rain. Since four games have already been postponed due to rain, the competition is now down to the final two teams. Saturday’s match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka take place in dry Sydney.