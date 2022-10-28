New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.
New Zealand easily defeated Sri Lanka by a score of 65 runs on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground to keep their spot atop the Group 1 table in the Super-12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. This victory allowed New Zealand to keep their spot as the team with the best record in the tournament.
After winning the coin toss and opting to bat first, the Blackcaps’ captain, Kane Williamson, saw his team’s score fall to 15 for 3 at one point during the match. In spite of this, the Blackcaps were able to claw their way back to 167 for 7 and win the match thanks to 104 runs scored by Glenn Phillips off only 64 balls.
While New Zealand was attempting to defend the total, they bowled Sri Lanka out for 102 thanks to the efforts of Trent Boult, who took four wickets and returned figures of four for thirteen, as well as Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, who both took two wickets each. Ish Sodhi also returned figures of four for thirteen.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
The teams in Group 1 have been hit the hardest by the rain. Since four games have already been postponed due to rain, the competition is now down to the final two teams. Saturday’s match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka take place in dry Sydney.
Glenn Phillips scored a magnificent century while Trent Boult chipped in with four wickets as New Zealand thumped Sri Lanka in their Group 1 clash 👊 #T20WorldCup | Report 👇https://t.co/v14F5xbJuW
— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022
A magnificent 💯
For his knock in #NZvSL, Glenn Phillips is the @aramco POTM 👏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/GWBOruzLCP
— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022
A big win for New Zealand to keep their net run rate soaring 😍#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL | 📝: https://t.co/7YevVnQdfG pic.twitter.com/gnlGWMNVCx
— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022
Sri Lanka lose half the side with 24 runs on board 😱#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL | 📝: https://t.co/7YevVnQdfG pic.twitter.com/5zkHbRSB7J
— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022
Glenn Phillips' assault helps New Zealand score a competitive target of 168
Glenn Phillips had a tremendous innings, playing absolutely flawlessly Sri Lanka, after getting off to a good start, missed a few catches in the middle of the field Sri Lankans can achieve with this score After a shaky beginning, New Zealand played really well once they got into the game. Glenn Phillips had a tremendous innings, playing absolutely flawlessly. This has to be one of the best innings in the history of the Twenty20 International World Cup. When he came...
Glenn Phillips brings up a phenomenal hundred, his second in T20Is 😍#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL | 📝: https://t.co/7YevVnQdfG pic.twitter.com/4WydiUhzyw
— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022
A counter-attacking fifty from Glenn Phillips 🔥#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL | 📝: https://t.co/7YevVnQdfG pic.twitter.com/2cg9WrRjxu
— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022
New Zealand in trouble as they lose three big wickets in the Powerplay 👀#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL | 📝: https://t.co/7YevVnQdfG pic.twitter.com/jRhtECzjUf
— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022
New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat in Sydney against Sri Lanka 🏏
Who are you backing?#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL | 📝: https://t.co/7YevVnQdfG pic.twitter.com/VX4oQESLO2
— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022
Sydney hosts today’s crucial Group 1 clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
Who’s taking home the two points? 🤔#T20WorldCup | #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/vtaH2GeXqX
— ICC (@ICC) October 29, 2022
