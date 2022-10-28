Advertisement
  New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live score updates | T20 World Cup 2022
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.

New Zealand easily defeated Sri Lanka by a score of 65 runs on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground to keep their spot atop the Group 1 table in the Super-12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. This victory allowed New Zealand to keep their spot as the team with the best record in the tournament.

After winning the coin toss and opting to bat first, the Blackcaps’ captain, Kane Williamson, saw his team’s score fall to 15 for 3 at one point during the match. In spite of this, the Blackcaps were able to claw their way back to 167 for 7 and win the match thanks to 104 runs scored by Glenn Phillips off only 64 balls.

While New Zealand was attempting to defend the total, they bowled Sri Lanka out for 102 thanks to the efforts of Trent Boult, who took four wickets and returned figures of four for thirteen, as well as Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, who both took two wickets each. Ish Sodhi also returned figures of four for thirteen.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Score

The teams in Group 1 have been hit the hardest by the rain. Since four games have already been postponed due to rain, the competition is now down to the final two teams. Saturday’s match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka take place in dry Sydney.

 

17:07 (PST)29 Oct

Phillips, Boult lead New Zealand to crushing win over Sri Lanka

New Zealand cruised to a victory against Sri Lanka by a score of 65 runs Glenn Phillips' 104 runs off 64 balls, the Blackcaps were able to climb back up to 167 for 7 New Zealand is currently in first place in Group 1 as a result of their victory At the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, New Zealand cruised to a victory against Sri Lanka by a score of 65 runs to maintain their position at the top of...

16:53 (PST)29 Oct

16:52 (PST)29 Oct

16:52 (PST)29 Oct

16:52 (PST)29 Oct

15:19 (PST)29 Oct

Glenn Phillips' assault helps New Zealand score a competitive target of 168

Glenn Phillips had a tremendous innings, playing absolutely flawlessly Sri Lanka, after getting off to a good start, missed a few catches in the middle of the field Sri Lankans can achieve with this score After a shaky beginning, New Zealand played really well once they got into the game. Glenn Phillips had a tremendous innings, playing absolutely flawlessly. This has to be one of the best innings in the history of the Twenty20 International World Cup. When he came...

15:11 (PST)29 Oct

14:37 (PST)29 Oct

13:46 (PST)29 Oct

13:32 (PST)29 Oct

13:32 (PST)29 Oct

