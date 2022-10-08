Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • New Zealand’s Kane Williamson chooses to bat first against Pakistan
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson chooses to bat first against Pakistan

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson chooses to bat first against Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson chooses to bat first against Pakistan

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson chooses to bat first against Pakistan

Advertisement
  • New Zealand’s Kane Williamson chooses to bat first against Pakistan.
  • The same Pakistani team that defeated Bangladesh yesterday is in action today.
  • Babar Azam stated they anticipate a stronger performance from the middle order after winning the toss.
Advertisement

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in the second game of the tri-nation series, which was contested in Christchurch.

The same Pakistani team that defeated Bangladesh yesterday is in action today.

Captain Babar Azam stated they anticipate a stronger performance from the middle order after winning the toss.

Performing IX

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi.

Also Read

Kane Williamson says Pakistan Bangladesh tough T20 teams
Kane Williamson says Pakistan Bangladesh tough T20 teams

Pakistan and New Zealand will play a tri-series in October. Kane Williamson...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IND vs NZ: Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand squad in T20Is
IND vs NZ: Mitchell Santner to lead New Zealand squad in T20Is
Naveen-ul-Haq Murid left the Big Bash League in protest
Naveen-ul-Haq Murid left the Big Bash League in protest
Rashid Khan reacted to Cricket Australia's decision
Rashid Khan reacted to Cricket Australia's decision
Aaqib Javed says 'By making Shan vice-captain, it seems Babar and board are not on same page'
Aaqib Javed says 'By making Shan vice-captain, it seems Babar and board are not on same page'
Afghanistan Cricket Board responded over Cricket Australia's announcement
Afghanistan Cricket Board responded over Cricket Australia's announcement
West Asia Cup: Indian team awaits NOC from Pakistan Interior Ministry
West Asia Cup: Indian team awaits NOC from Pakistan Interior Ministry
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story