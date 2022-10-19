N’Golo Kante will miss World Cup after having surgery

N’Golo Kante, a midfielder for France and Chelsea, will not compete in the World Cup in Qatar due to a hamstring injury.

N’Golo Kante will miss the World Cup after having surgery for a hamstring injury.

The midfielder saw a specialist to investigate his rehabilitation options.

Jurgen Klopp revealed the 25-year-old will miss a “long time” due to a calf injury.

Kante, 31, was hurt on August 14 during Chelsea’s 2-2 home draw with Tottenham.

The treatment was successful, the club said in a statement, but Kante is anticipated to miss four months of action.

It further stated that the decision to do the necessary repairs was “mutual.”

The midfielder saw a specialist with the team’s medical staff to investigate his rehabilitation options, according to the statement.

Prior to last weekend’s game against Aston Villa, Blues manager Graham Potter stated that Kante had had a setback in his quest to get healthy again.

In the months leading up to the championship event, which begins in November, a growing number of Premier League players, including Kante, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, have had catastrophic injuries.

Reece James, a teammate from Chelsea, is a serious doubt for England after suffering a knee injury against AC Milan in last month’s Champions League match.

Diogo Jota, a forward for Liverpool, had hoped to play for Portugal, but on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp revealed the 25-year-old will miss a “long time” due to a calf injury.

