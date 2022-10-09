Novak Djokovic wins Astana Open final, claims 90th ATP title

Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

The Serb won his 90th ATP title with a comfortable victory.

It was the 21-time Grand Slam winner’s first title.

Novak Djokovic won his 90th ATP title after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Kazakhstan Astana Open final.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic defeated his Greek rival 6-3, 6-4.

Before his opponent went on to win the opening set, Tsitsipas’ service was broken in the eighth game of the first set.

Later, in the fifth game of the second set, Djokovic broke Tsitsipas, and on his third match point, he won the match.

The 35-year-attendance old’s at the ATP Finals in 2022 is assured with the victory.

In each of his nine ATP Tour final matches, Tsitsipas came in second place.

Taylor Fritz defeated fellow American Frances Tiafoe at the Japan Open 7-6 (7-3) 7-6. (7-2).

Following a week-long quarantine in South Korea because to his Covid-19 infection, Fritz arrived in Tokyo on Wednesday morning, the morning of his opening match of the competition.

With a new rating of eight as a result of his triumph, he will make his first appearance in the top 10 of the men’s rankings on Monday.

“First off, I want to congratulate Frances on a great week. I mean, he’s been on fire recently and I had to play my absolute best to beat him today,” Fritz said.

“We’ve spent a lot of time together the last couple weeks, he’s one of my really close friends, and I’m sure it’s not going to be the last time we play for a big-timer.”

