Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad to enjoy reprieve from badminton because of marriage

Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad to enjoy reprieve from badminton because of marriage

Articles
Advertisement
Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad to enjoy reprieve from badminton because of marriage

Pakistani Olympian Mahoor Shahzad

Advertisement
  • Mahoor Shahzad will miss Ranking Badminton Tournament due to her marriage. 
  • She will be marrying her fiancé on November 13

LAHORE: Olympian Mahoor Shahzad will miss Ranking Badminton Tournament because of her marriage.

Advertisement

Mahoor reported that she will be enjoying reprieve from badminton because of her marriage.

“Due to my marriage, I will be taking a break from badminton,” expressed Mahoor Shahzad while guaranteeing that she will get back to her game after marriage. She will be marrying her fiancé on November 13. The public occasion is planned from October 26 to 30 in October.

It should be noted here that Mahoor Shahzad is the main badminton player to have addressed Pakistan in the Olympics. She partook in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story