Mahoor Shahzad will miss Ranking Badminton Tournament due to her marriage.

She will be marrying her fiancé on November 13

LAHORE: Olympian Mahoor Shahzad will miss Ranking Badminton Tournament because of her marriage.

Mahoor reported that she will be enjoying reprieve from badminton because of her marriage.

“Due to my marriage, I will be taking a break from badminton,” expressed Mahoor Shahzad while guaranteeing that she will get back to her game after marriage. She will be marrying her fiancé on November 13. The public occasion is planned from October 26 to 30 in October.

It should be noted here that Mahoor Shahzad is the main badminton player to have addressed Pakistan in the Olympics. She partook in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

