PAK vs. BAN: Memes circulates on social media as result of production issues

PAK vs BAN: Pakistan’s bowlers put up strong effort to defeat Bangladesh
PAK vs. BAN: Production issues during the opening tri-series game between Pakistan and Bangladesh infuriated Pakistanis.
Many Pakistanis vented their dissatisfaction on Twitter after shoddy camera work and a few other mistakes during production.
On the social network, some amusing remarks and memes were shared to draw attention to the production problems.
Abe ye kia ha Waseem ne surgery karwa li ha kia🤦#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/dlUBo7xkr4
— CH Muhammad Ahmad (@Choudhuryahmad5) October 7, 2022
This happens when you order something from Daraz😭😂#pakvsban pic.twitter.com/QYfDEE61fO
— MANO 💕 (@miss_cricket_) October 7, 2022
Me to NZ Cameramen: Kia karrhe ho yar live jarha hota h.#PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/qw3ImA3YsG
— Amit (@Amity4116) October 7, 2022
Bangla wash 😂😂. #Banglawash #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/4p3uyKb98Y
— Adnan Shahzad (@AdnanshUSA) October 7, 2022
Cameraman be like…… #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/GVIvbQUE9T
— Fazi English🏏 (@IkTigers2) October 7, 2022
The cameramen covering the match today. #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/sRbkU4G5op
— NنDEEM (@Nadeem_M7) October 7, 2022
Catch dikhane ki nahi horahi,
Boundary dikhane ki nahi horahiiiii….New Zealand cricket while hiring the production crew for this series 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/UVleZ5HVOKAdvertisement
— Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) October 7, 2022
Cameraman in today’s match 😂🤣 #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/6QZ3USAPvX
— Pakistani 🇵🇰 (@Pakistaboy11) October 7, 2022
