PAK vs BAN: Pakistan’s bowlers put up strong effort to defeat Bangladesh

In the first game of the T20I tri-series, Pakistan’s bowlers grabbed control after Bangladesh’s bowlers left the field. Bangladesh’s run-chase fell 22 runs short of the goal, proving that the bowlers in green were on the money.

After last week’s home match against England, Mohammad Wasim Jr. made an excellent recovery. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh’s opener, was dismissed by the right-arm pacer following a strong opening 25-run stand.

After hitting 10 runs, Mehdi was dropped by Haris Rauf and had to concede his wicket to Wasim.

Sabbir Rehman was eventually caught and bowled by Haris, who frequently experiences bad luck with missed catches on his bowling. The loud celebration that followed conveyed the tale.

Bangladesh sought out some resistance in the form of Liton Das-Afif Hossain while it was under duress. Together, the two hitters scored a crucial 50 runs, giving Bangladesh some reason for optimism.

Before losing to Mohammad Nawaz and Shahnawaz Dahani, respectively, Das scored 35 out of 26 while Afif made 23 out of 25.

After then, a couple of fast wickets put Bangladesh’s batting at risk once more. As Pakistan re-entered the game, Nawaz picked up Mosaddek Hossain and Shadab Khan dismissed Nurul Hassan.

In the closing stages of the pursuing side’s innings, Yasir Ali proved to be a nightmare for Pakistan, although his efforts were overshadowed by the lack of assistance from the other end.

Impressive Shahnawaz, Haris, and Shadab each shared a wicket, while Wasim took three wickets, Nawaz produced two, and Shahnawaz took one.

Two wickets off consecutive deliveries in his final over 👏@mnawaz94 finishes his spell with figures of 2️⃣-2️⃣5️⃣#PAKvBAN | #NZTriSeries pic.twitter.com/zUEyaRT9pX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 7, 2022

Bangladeshi bowlers kept a tight line and length after opting to bowl first in order to halt the flow of runs and limit Pakistan to 167-5 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan’s 21st fifty-seven off 38 balls helped Pakistan maintain their position. The Pakistani crisis manager assisted his squad in bouncing back from a few dismissals.

Babar Azam and Rizwan, Pakistan’s openers, combined for 52 runs in seven overs, giving the team a strong start.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, a right-arm off-spinner, delivered the winning ball for Bangladesh by capturing Babar on his first delivery.

In a smart partnership with Rizwan, Shan Masood, who was moved up to number three, struck 31 off 22 balls with a 140.90 strike rate.

In the final phase of the innings, Taskin Ahmed bowled superbly, allowing just 25 runs in his four overs. Taskin succeeded in trapping Asif (4) and Haider Ali (6). After hitting two boundaries, Iftikhar Ahmed (13), who was looking good, was taken out of the game by Hasan Mahmud to restore Bangladesh.

In the last few overs, when Pakistan lost a pair of fast wickets, Rizwan raised his strike rate. After spending only a short while at the crease, Haider, Iftikhar, and Asif left.

51 runs scored in the last four overs as we make 167-5 🏏#PAKvBAN | #NZTriSeries pic.twitter.com/PJCshEqBs6

Rizwan, a wicketkeeper batsman, attempted to accelerate his total despite having a strike rate that ultimately reached 156. In his 78 from 50 balls, which included seven boundaries and two sixes, he was still unbeaten.

Hasan, Mehidy, and Nasum Ahmed each shared a wicket, while Taskin claimed two wickets.

Toss

When it came to the toss in the opening game of the tri-nation series, Bangladesh chose to bowl first against Pakistan.

Three fast bowlers and two spinners make up Pakistan’s starting XI.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Haris Rauf, and Shahnawaz Dahani are Pakistani individuals.

Bangladesh: Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Musaddek Hossain, Liton Das, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, and Nasum Ahmed

