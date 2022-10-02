PAK vs ENG: England set a huge target of 210 in 7th T20 match

Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and Haris Rauf, a bowler, have been added.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in the seventh and final Twenty20 international of the series.

Four changes have been made to Pakistan’s starting lineup for the match. Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and Haris Rauf, a bowler, have been added to the home team’s squad after being benched for the sixth T20I. Rizwan and Rauf have taken the place of Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Khushdil Shah is in place of Haider Ali, who was hospitalized during the previous game. Aamer Jamal has been replaced in the lineup by pacer Mohammad Hasnain.

Richard Gleeson has been replaced by Chris Woakes as England makes one change.

Before the T20 World Cup in Australia, fast bowler Mark Wood was not put in danger.

In their sixth T20I match, England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets on Friday to tie the seven-match series at 3-3. Phil Salt hit a superb half-century for England.