Pak vs. Eng: Imam-ul-Haq protects Khushdil against booing crowd

Imam-ul-Haq stood up for Khushdil Shah, a member of his national squad, who had been taunted by spectators during the seventh T20I between Pakistan and England.

The cricketer reportedly became furious following this event.

He said, “I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for you, we play for Pakistan. Stay blessed.”

I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 Stay blessed ✨ Advertisement pic.twitter.com/GKZgR9o9Z9 — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) October 2, 2022

In five games, Khushdil scored 63 runs at an average of 21. For a very long time, he has been unable to score runs in the shorter format.

Imam, on the other hand, has endured the ranting of the mob for a very long period. Imam earned the nickname “Parchi” because many people thought his selection was heavily influenced by his uncle, former top selector and cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq.

