Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Pak vs. Eng: Imam-ul-Haq protects Khushdil Shah against booing crowd
Pak vs. Eng: Imam-ul-Haq protects Khushdil Shah against booing crowd

Pak vs. Eng: Imam-ul-Haq protects Khushdil Shah against booing crowd

Articles
Advertisement
Pak vs. Eng: Imam-ul-Haq protects Khushdil Shah against booing crowd

Pak vs. Eng: Imam-ul-Haq protects Khushdil against booing crowd

Advertisement
  • Imam-ul-Haq protects Khushdil against the booing crowd.
  • As soon as Khushdil was told to leave, the audience started chanting “Parchi, Parchi.”
  • Imam offered support to Khushdil on Twitter in the face of mob yelling.
Advertisement

Imam-ul-Haq stood up for Khushdil Shah, a member of his national squad, who had been taunted by spectators during the seventh T20I between Pakistan and England.

As soon as Khushdil was told to leave, the audience started chanting “Parchi, Parchi.” The cricketer reportedly became furious following this event.

Imam offered support to Khushdil on Twitter in the face of mob yelling.

He said, “I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for you, we play for Pakistan. Stay blessed.”

In five games, Khushdil scored 63 runs at an average of 21. For a very long time, he has been unable to score runs in the shorter format.

Imam, on the other hand, has endured the ranting of the mob for a very long period. Imam earned the nickname “Parchi” because many people thought his selection was heavily influenced by his uncle, former top selector and cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Also Read

Imam-ul-Haq returned to Pakistan from County Champion, reason?
Imam-ul-Haq returned to Pakistan from County Champion, reason?

Somerset's Imam-ul-Haq has returned to Pakistan for personal reasons. His father recently...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score | Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI 2023
PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Live Score | Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Score 1st ODI 2023
Kohli recalls Irfan Khan, shares his quote: 'Wanting fame is a disease'
Kohli recalls Irfan Khan, shares his quote: 'Wanting fame is a disease'
PAK vs NZ: Doug Bracewell replaces Matt Henry for NZ ODI squad
PAK vs NZ: Doug Bracewell replaces Matt Henry for NZ ODI squad
Bartosz Bereszynski joined Napoli from Sampdoria on loan
Bartosz Bereszynski joined Napoli from Sampdoria on loan
How to Watch PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Live Stream? | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI 2023
How to Watch PAK vs NZ 1st ODI Live Stream? | PAK vs NZ 1st ODI 2023
PAK vs NZ: ODI Schedule 2023 | Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI-Series 2023
PAK vs NZ: ODI Schedule 2023 | Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI-Series 2023
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story