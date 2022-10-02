Advertisement
PAK vs ENG: Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first

  • Pakistan and England level series 3-3.
  • Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf included in squad.

Pakistan have won the toss and decided to bowl first against England in series deciding seventh T20I here at Gaddadi Stadium today.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England: Phil Salt (wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley

