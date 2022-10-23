Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam returns to the pavilion, major blow for Pakistan
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam returns to the pavilion, major blow for Pakistan

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam returns to the pavilion, major blow for Pakistan

Articles
Advertisement
Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam returns to the pavilion, major blow for Pakistan

On October 23, 2022, at the T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne, Australia, the Pakistani captain Babar Azam was given an LBW review after he had initially been given one. — Twitter/naashonomics

Advertisement
  • India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan.
  • Babar (0) was out after Arshdeep Singh’s first ball of the second over

In the tense encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the T20 World Cup 2022, India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan.

Advertisement

Arshdeep Singh’s dismissal of Pakistan’s opener Babar Azam for 0-1 in the second over was a significant victory for India.

Babar (0) was out after Arshdeep Singh’s first ball of the second over, a full, straight, and trapped lbw delivery.

The ball slipped into the Pakistani captain’s shin as he attempted to push it away with a roll of his wrists.

When it comes to India or any other team, Babar, one of the best batters in the world, has always been a vital member of the squad.

The likelihood of rain has decreased as the skies in Melbourne cleared, so cricket fans are likely to see the entire match between bitter rivals.

Also Read

T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam receives signed cap from Sunil Gavaskar
T20 World Cup 2022: Babar Azam receives signed cap from Sunil Gavaskar

Babar Azam receives a signed cap from Sunil Gavaskar. Babar was invited...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Artur Beterbiev overcomes Yarde to retain heavyweight belts
Artur Beterbiev overcomes Yarde to retain heavyweight belts
Richard Bland and Rory McIlroy share lead at Dubai Desert Classic
Richard Bland and Rory McIlroy share lead at Dubai Desert Classic
Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim excelled for Sylhet Strikers
Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim excelled for Sylhet Strikers
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 29, 2023- Details
Garena Free Fire Redeem Code Today for January 29, 2023- Details
Wordle today January 29, 2023: Here’s answer
Wordle today January 29, 2023: Here’s answer
Najam Sethi says
Najam Sethi says "Exhibition match in Quetta was to put soft image of Baluchistan"
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story