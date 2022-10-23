On October 23, 2022, at the T20 World Cup opener in Melbourne, Australia, the Pakistani captain Babar Azam was given an LBW review after he had initially been given one. — Twitter/naashonomics

India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan.

Babar (0) was out after Arshdeep Singh’s first ball of the second over

In the tense encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the T20 World Cup 2022, India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan.

Arshdeep Singh’s dismissal of Pakistan’s opener Babar Azam for 0-1 in the second over was a significant victory for India.

Babar (0) was out after Arshdeep Singh’s first ball of the second over, a full, straight, and trapped lbw delivery.

The ball slipped into the Pakistani captain’s shin as he attempted to push it away with a roll of his wrists.

When it comes to India or any other team, Babar, one of the best batters in the world, has always been a vital member of the squad.

The likelihood of rain has decreased as the skies in Melbourne cleared, so cricket fans are likely to see the entire match between bitter rivals.

