Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam returns to the pavilion, major blow for Pakistan
India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan. Babar...
At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on Sunday, during India’s Men in Blue’s opening match against Pakistan, Ravichandran Ashwin was criticized for trying to take a catch by “cheating.”
Ashwin dove toward fine leg to secure the catch as the umpire gave Shan Masood the soft indication to be out. The top-order batter persisted nevertheless as he awaited the third umpire’s review of the ruling.
Ashwin took the catch, the ball had actually bounced, which angered the crowd.
