On October 23, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia, during the T20 World Cup opening match against Pakistan, India's Ravichandran Ashwin dives for a catch.

Ravichandran Ashwin was criticised for trying to take a catch by “cheating.”

Ashwin took the catch, the ball had actually bounced, which angered the crowd.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on Sunday, during India’s Men in Blue’s opening match against Pakistan, Ravichandran Ashwin was criticized for trying to take a catch by “cheating.”

Ashwin dove toward fine leg to secure the catch as the umpire gave Shan Masood the soft indication to be out. The top-order batter persisted nevertheless as he awaited the third umpire’s review of the ruling.

