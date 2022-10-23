Clean hit by Babar Azam runout Axar patel in the 7th overImage Credits: Fox Sports 501 (Cricket)

MELBOURNE: Pakistan is winning the T20 World Cup after their pace attack claimed three early Indian wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

KL Rahul, India’s opener, was out for four runs by Naseem Shah, who also got Pakistan’s first wicket. Rohit Sharma was out in the fourth over by Haris Rauf (4).

Rauf didn’t stop there; in the sixth over, he also removed Suryakumar Yadav (15).

Pakistan secured the fourth wicket as runout of Axar Patel (2) by Babar Azam, making India pressurized

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

