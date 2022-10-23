Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Pak vs India: 4 wickets before 7 overs for Pakistan, pressure on India

Pak vs India: 4 wickets before 7 overs for Pakistan, pressure on India

Articles
Advertisement
Pak vs India: 4 wickets before 7 overs for Pakistan, pressure on India

Clean hit by Babar Azam runout Axar patel in the 7th overImage Credits: Fox Sports 501 (Cricket)

Advertisement
  • KL Rahul, India’s opener, was out for four runs by Naseem Shah
  • Haris Rauf takes 2 wickets 

MELBOURNE: Pakistan is winning the T20 World Cup after their pace attack claimed three early Indian wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Advertisement

KL Rahul, India’s opener, was out for four runs by Naseem Shah, who also got Pakistan’s first wicket. Rohit Sharma was out in the fourth over by Haris Rauf (4).

Rauf didn’t stop there; in the sixth over, he also removed Suryakumar Yadav (15).

Pakistan secured the fourth wicket as runout of Axar Patel (2) by Babar Azam, making India pressurized

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Advertisement

 

Also Read

Pak vs India: Naseem Shah dismisses KL Rahul in 2nd over
Pak vs India: Naseem Shah dismisses KL Rahul in 2nd over

Naseem Shah got the first wicket for Pakistan as he dismissed India's...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story