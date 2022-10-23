Pakistan vs. India: Babar Azam early dismissal disappoints fans
At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam was out for...
Mohammad Rizwan was sent back to the pavilion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground following Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s golden duck .
Rizwan was out after 12 balls and 4 runs. India’s Bhuvnshwar Kumar took his catch, which put the team led by Babar Azam in a lot of trouble.
Fans were disappointed by the performance of Pakistan’s opening pair in the long-awaited match, because they had always put their hopes on them.
Here is how the fans reacted:
Babar and Rizwan batting today: 😭#PakVsInd #ICCT20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/n6JfD8SPlM
— Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) October 23, 2022
Rizwan showing his weakness of not being able to play anything around 4-6th stump area time and time again. He needs to work on that ASAP.#T20WorldCup #PakVsInd
— Umair Mumtaz (@Reviewsbyumair) October 23, 2022
Powerplay was nightmare for Pakistani batters.#PakVsInd#T20WorldCup
— رانا نبیل (@NblRana) October 23, 2022
Situation Right Now.#PakVsInd #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/udeAOqtSKx
— Zain ALi (@ZainALi725) October 23, 2022
