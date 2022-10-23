- Naseem Shah took the first wicket for Pakistan of KL Rahul
- Haris Rauf strikes Rohit Sharma on just 4 Runs
MELBOURNE: At the opening T20 World Cup encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Naseem Shah took the first wicket for Pakistan by dismissing India’s starting pitcher, KL Rahul, for four runs (MCG).
Haris Rauf strikes Rohit Sharma on just 4 Runs, making India under pressure
India came to bat second after skipper Rohit Sharma opted for field first. The Men In Blue are chasing a target of 160.
Playing XI
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.
