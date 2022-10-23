Pak vs India: Iftikhar dismissed after a amazing half century

Pak vs Ind: Babar Azam returns to the pavilion, major blow for Pakistan
India won the toss and elected to field first against Pakistan. Babar...
MELBOURNE: Pakistan’s opening pair of captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan were removed in less than five overs on Sunday, dealing Pakistan two significant blows early in the match against India.
After choosing to put Pakistan in to bat first and winning the toss, India asserted itself by preventing the Men in Green from scoring and removing the dangerous Pakistani captain with the first ball of the second over.
After breaking the Pakistani hitters’ record for the most sixes hit in Australia on Sunday, Iftikhar Ahmed officially entered the record books.
At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Ahmed scored 51 runs off 34 balls while playing against India and hit four sixes in the process.
