  Pak vs India: Naseem Shah dismisses KL Rahul in 2nd over
Pak vs India: Naseem Shah dismisses KL Rahul in 2nd over

Pak vs India: Naseem Shah dismisses KL Rahul in 2nd over

Pak vs India: Naseem Shah dismisses KL Rahul in 2nd over

Naseem Shah in ICC Asia Cup 2022 against India – Twitter

  • Naseem Shah got the first wicket for Pakistan as he dismissed India’s opener
  • KL Rahul dismissed for 4 in 8 balls. He chops on, India one down for 7.

MELBOURNE: Pace ace Naseem Shah got the first wicket for Pakistan as he dismissed India’s opener, KL Rahul, for four runs at the opening match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India came to bat second after skipper Rohit Sharma opted for field first. The Men In Blue are chasing a target of 160.

KL Rahul dismissed for 4 in 8 balls. He chops on, India one down for 7.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Pak vs India: Pakistan sets a 160-run goal chase to India
Pak vs India: Pakistan sets a 160-run goal chase to India

Pakistan handed India a 160-run target thanks to Shan Masood (52) and...

