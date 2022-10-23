Pak vs India: Naseem Shah dismisses KL Rahul in 2nd over

Naseem Shah got the first wicket for Pakistan as he dismissed India’s opener

KL Rahul dismissed for 4 in 8 balls. He chops on, India one down for 7.

MELBOURNE: Pace ace Naseem Shah got the first wicket for Pakistan as he dismissed India’s opener, KL Rahul, for four runs at the opening match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Advertisement

India came to bat second after skipper Rohit Sharma opted for field first. The Men In Blue are chasing a target of 160.

KL Rahul dismissed for 4 in 8 balls. He chops on, India one down for 7.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read Pak vs India: Pakistan sets a 160-run goal chase to India Pakistan handed India a 160-run target thanks to Shan Masood (52) and...