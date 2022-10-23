Pak vs India: Pakistan sets a 160-run goal chase to India

Pakistan handed India a 160-run target thanks to Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51).

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who managed to add 16 runs to Pakistan’s Total

In the opening T20 World Cup game on Sunday, Pakistan handed India a 160-run target thanks to Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51).

Advertisement

India grabbed charge after winning the toss and electing to put Pakistan into bat first. They did this by preventing the Men in Green from scoring and taking out the dangerous Pakistani pair in less than five overs.

In the first ball of the second over, Arshdeep Singh bowled a full, straight, and pinned lbw to dismiss Babar (0). Singh, who struggled in the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan, managed to dismiss Rizwan in the fourth over (4).

Masood and Ahmed then in, stabilizing the innings at a time when the Men in Green duo, whom they rely on, was struggling.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who managed to add 16 runs to Pakistan’s total at a strike rate of 200, also played an important innings as his quick boundaries in the death overs pressurised India.