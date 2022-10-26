PAK vs ZIM Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.
The match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at Perth Cricket Ground in Australia, Pakistan and Zimbabwe are in Group 2.
|Date
|Match Details
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|October 27 (Thursday)
|Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Group 2,
|Perth Stadium, Perth
|4:00 PM
Weather Statistics
Over the years, the Sydney Cricket Ground has been a batting-friendly venue, with little help for pace bowlers on the pitch. Based on previous results, the captain who wins the toss is likely to bat first and capitalize on the pressure of chasing down scores.
Playing XI
PAK vs ZIM Live Score updates
In their T20 World Cup match on Thursday, Zimbabwe chose to bat first against Pakistan after winning the toss.
Asif Ali has been replaced in Pakistan’s starting lineup by Mohammad Waseem Junior.
Both teams are in Group 2, along with the Netherlands, South Africa, India, Bangladesh, and Bangladesh.
At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan’s first match against India ended in defeat, and the team has not yet registered on the points board.
The Chevrons, on the other hand, had something to be proud of after the rain-delayed cancellation of their match against South Africa.
Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan by one run in a thrilling match
Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130-8 thanks to the combined efforts of Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan Regis Chakabva was removed from the game the following ball by Shadab, with captain Babar Azam taking a one-handed miracle at slip Evans went for 19, becoming Wasim's fourth wicket of the game PERTH: At the T20 World Cup on Thursday in Perth, Zimbabwe overcame Pakistan by one run in a tense match. Earlier, Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130-8 thanks to the combined efforts...
WHAT A GAME 🤩
Zimbabwe hold their nerve against Pakistan and clinch a thrilling win by a solitary run!#T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM | 📝: https://t.co/ufgJMugdrK pic.twitter.com/crpuwpdhv5
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Pakistan need 11 from the last over!
Who are you backing? 🤔#T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM | 📝: https://t.co/ufgJMtZapK pic.twitter.com/BS8lrUVH9g
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Crucial wicket for Zimbabwe as Shan Masood departs!
The match is going down to the wire 👀#T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM | 📝: https://t.co/ufgJMugdrK pic.twitter.com/CziBq58oiz
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Zimbabwe are making a game out of it against Pakistan 🔥#T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM | 📝: https://t.co/ufgJMtYCAc pic.twitter.com/Rc8rX0T5RY
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Pakistan holds Zimbabwe to 130 Runs with loss of 8 wickets
Pakistan has been given a target of 131 runs by Zimbabwe Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan made sure Zimbabwe's total of 130 for 8 Haris Rauf had 1 for 12 as his most productive T20Is performance PERTH: Pakistan has been given a target of 131 runs by Zimbabwe, with pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. recording his best T20I career statistics of 4-24. Earlier in the T20 World Cup match on Thursday, Zimbabwe made the decision to bat first against Pakistan. Asif...
A strong bowling performance from Pakistan restricts Zimbabwe 👏🏻#T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM | 📝: https://t.co/ufgJMtYCAc pic.twitter.com/JFis5cUnnJ
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
JAW-DROPPING 🔥
“Babar Azam takes one of the catches of the tournament!”
Watch this unbelievable beauty 📽️
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Shadab Khan dents Zimbabwe with back-to-back strikes 👌🏻#T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM | 📝: https://t.co/ufgJMtYCAc pic.twitter.com/drO3RzalKT
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Zimbabwe lose their first wicket after a rollicking start 😯#T20WorldCup | #PAKvZIM | 📝: https://t.co/ufgJMtYCAc pic.twitter.com/1CMvv8S99s
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in Perth 🏏#PAKvZIM | 📝: https://t.co/ufgJMtYCAc pic.twitter.com/Oe11XQ4djf
— ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2022
