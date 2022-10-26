PAK vs ZIM Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.

The match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at Perth Cricket Ground in Australia, Pakistan and Zimbabwe are in Group 2.

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) October 27 (Thursday) Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Group 2, Perth Stadium, Perth 4:00 PM

Weather Statistics

Playing XI

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Mohammad Wasim 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe: 1 Craig Ervine (capt), 2 Regis Chakabva (wk), 3 Sean Williams, 4 Sikandar Raza, 5 Wessly Madhevere, 6 Milton Shumba, 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Brad Evans 11 Blessing Muzarabani

PAK vs ZIM Live Score updates

In their T20 World Cup match on Thursday, Zimbabwe chose to bat first against Pakistan after winning the toss.

Asif Ali has been replaced in Pakistan’s starting lineup by Mohammad Waseem Junior.

Both teams are in Group 2, along with the Netherlands, South Africa, India, Bangladesh, and Bangladesh.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan’s first match against India ended in defeat, and the team has not yet registered on the points board.

The Chevrons, on the other hand, had something to be proud of after the rain-delayed cancellation of their match against South Africa.