  PAK vs ZIM Live Score updates | PAK vs ZIM | T20 World Cup 2022
Articles
PAK vs ZIM Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.

The match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played at Perth  Cricket Ground in Australia, Pakistan and Zimbabwe are in Group 2.

DateMatch DetailsVenueTime (IST)
October 27 (Thursday)Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Group 2,Perth Stadium, Perth4:00 PM

Weather Statistics

Over the years, the Sydney Cricket Ground has been a batting-friendly venue, with little help for pace bowlers on the pitch. Based on previous results, the captain who wins the toss is likely to bat first and capitalize on the pressure of chasing down scores.

Playing XI

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Mohammad Wasim 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 11 Naseem Shah
Zimbabwe: 1 Craig Ervine (capt), 2 Regis Chakabva (wk), 3 Sean Williams, 4 Sikandar Raza, 5 Wessly Madhevere, 6 Milton Shumba, 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Brad Evans 11 Blessing Muzarabani

PAK vs ZIM Live Score updates

In their T20 World Cup match on Thursday, Zimbabwe chose to bat first against Pakistan after winning the toss.

Asif Ali has been replaced in Pakistan’s starting lineup by Mohammad Waseem Junior.

Both teams are in Group 2, along with the Netherlands, South Africa, India, Bangladesh, and Bangladesh.

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan’s first match against India ended in defeat, and the team has not yet registered on the points board.

The Chevrons, on the other hand, had something to be proud of after the rain-delayed cancellation of their match against South Africa.

19:56 (PST)27 Oct

Zimbabwe defeats Pakistan by one run in a thrilling match

Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130-8 thanks to the combined efforts of Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan Regis Chakabva was removed from the game the following ball by Shadab, with captain Babar Azam taking a one-handed miracle at slip Evans went for 19, becoming Wasim's fourth wicket of the game PERTH:  At the T20 World Cup on Thursday in Perth, Zimbabwe overcame Pakistan by one run in a tense match. Earlier, Pakistan restricted Zimbabwe to 130-8 thanks to the combined efforts...

19:41 (PST)27 Oct

19:40 (PST)27 Oct

19:22 (PST)27 Oct

18:47 (PST)27 Oct

18:14 (PST)27 Oct

Pakistan holds Zimbabwe to 130 Runs with loss of 8 wickets 

Pakistan has been given a target of 131 runs by Zimbabwe Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan made sure Zimbabwe's total of 130 for 8 Haris Rauf had 1 for 12 as his most productive T20Is performance PERTH: Pakistan has been given a target of 131 runs by Zimbabwe, with pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. recording his best T20I career statistics of 4-24. Earlier in the T20 World Cup match on Thursday, Zimbabwe made the decision to bat first against Pakistan. Asif...

17:57 (PST)27 Oct

17:57 (PST)27 Oct

17:56 (PST)27 Oct

16:39 (PST)27 Oct

16:15 (PST)27 Oct

