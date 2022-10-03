Pakistan beats Bangladesh by 9 wickets, tops the table

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by nine wickets on Monday. It was their second victory.

Pakistan now leads the standings with four points after today’s victory over the reigning champions Bangladesh. At the SICS Ground 1, they will now take vs Thailand on Thursday, October 6. The first ball will be bowled at 8:00 PKT, and the match will be aired live on Private Sports Channel.

Like in yesterday's game, Pakistan's Bismah Maroof's decision to bowl first after winning the toss paid off when right-arm fast Diana Baig dismissed Shamima Sultana for one in the first over. Spinners entered the game once more, sharing four wickets between themselves: Nida Dar (4-0-19-2), Omaima Sohail (1-0-4-1), and Sadia Iqbal (4-1-10-1). Diana limited the visitors to 70 for eight in 20 overs by taking two wickets for 11 runs. Rain forced a temporary suspension of play in the 18th over, but it was quickly restarted without losing any overs. In response, the first two batsmen put together a strong 49-run partnership for the first wicket. In the powerplay, Muneeba Ali and Sidra Amin scored 40 runs, including five fours. Muneeba was the only batter to return to the pavilion; he hit one four while getting 14 points off of 19. In place of Iram Javed, the right-handed Sidra was selected for the team and returned unbeaten on a 35-ball 36 with four boundaries, earning player of the match honours. In the 13th over, Bismah's unbeaten 12 off 20 helped the team reach the mark. Scores in brief: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by nine wickets Bangladesh 70-8, 20 overs (Salma Khatun 24 not out; Diana Baig 2-11, Nida Dar 2-19) Pakistan 72-1, 12.2 overs (Sidra Amin 36 not out) Player of the match – Sidra Amin (Pakistan)