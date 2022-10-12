Pakistan coach refuses to change Babar, Rizwan opening pair

akistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has said that there would not be any changes made to the opening duo of the national team

“Taking such a big gamble is fraught with peril.

In the first match, Rizwan was selected as the Player of the Match; however, Babar went on to win the accolade in subsequent matches “Yousuf stated.

In preparation for the Twenty20 World Cup, Pakistan’s batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has said that there would not be any changes made to the opening duo of the national team, which consists of captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan.

“Over the course of the last two years, the duo has maintained a position of prominence. There has been no discussion about it, and considering that the World Cup is coming up soon, there shouldn’t be any adjustments made “Yousuf made these comments to the media at a post-match conference that took place after New Zealand had defeated Pakistan by nine wickets.

“Taking such a big gamble is fraught with peril. In the first match, Rizwan was selected as the Player of the Match; however, Babar went on to win the accolade in subsequent matches “Yousuf stated.

Rizwan and Babar have scored almost 2,000 runs since batting first together. Despite a strong opening pair, the Green Shirts’ middle order has been criticized following a home series loss to England. Because the middle order is struggling, Babar or Rizwan may be dropped. No such plans exist, according to the coach.

He said that “management thinks the two are performing well enough that they shouldn’t be altered” because of the World Cup. Babar Azam’s squad will meet India at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. Before that, Australia will face England and Afghanistan in Brisbane. Exhibition games.

