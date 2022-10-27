Pakistan holds Zimbabwe to 130 Runs with loss of 8 wickets 

Pakistan has been given a target of 131 runs by Zimbabwe

Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan made sure Zimbabwe’s total of 130 for 8

Haris Rauf had 1 for 12 as his most productive T20Is performance

Advertisement

PERTH: Pakistan has been given a target of 131 runs by Zimbabwe, with pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. recording his best T20I career statistics of 4-24.

Earlier in the T20 World Cup match on Thursday, Zimbabwe made the decision to bat first against Pakistan.

Asif Ali has been replaced by Mohammad Wasim Jr. in the Pakistan lineup for the game.

After losing their initial match against India on Sunday, Pakistan will be trying to rebound with a victory today.

Rain caused the opening game between Zimbabwe and South Africa to be cancelled.

Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan made sure Zimbabwe’s total of 130 for 8 was below par. The pair, who were ably supported by Haris Rauf, who was challenging to score off, combined to take seven wickets, precipitating a severe collapse. Pakistan should find it simple to pursue this. But cricket has seen crazier things happen.

Advertisement

After finishing his tenure, Haris Rauf had 1 for 12 as his most productive T20Is performance.

ON A TRICK For Mohammad Wasim, it’s a perfect 2-0. The bowler receives his third wicket of the contest when Luke Jongwe plays the ball back on to the stumps. Zimbabwe loses ground, falling from 95 for 3 exactly one over earlier to 95 for 7 in 14.4 overs.

Playing XI:

Zimbabwe: Wessly Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Advertisement

Also Read PAK vs ZIM Live Score updates | PAK vs ZIM | T20 World Cup 2022 PAK vs ZIM Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs...