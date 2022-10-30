Pakistan hosts Ireland women’s ODI, T20I series

Ireland’s women’s cricket team arrived in Lahore on its first visit to Pakistan

The team will play three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in November (PCB)

This year, Australia, the West Indies, and England’s men’s cricket teams visited Pakistan and won

On its first trip to Pakistan, the women’s cricket team from Ireland has touched down in the city of Lahore. The top cricket players in Pakistan have expressed their excitement about the impending home series against the foreign opponents.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, the visitors will be travelling the country for the first time in November to play three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore (PCB).

As part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, the one-day international series will take place from November 4 through November 9. The T20I series will take place from the 12th through the 16th of November.

The Gaddadi Stadium will serve as the setting for all six of the scheduled matches to be played. There is no charge to participate in any of the matches in the series.

In the days leading up to the one-day international series, the away side will put in a total of four days of training. They are going to begin their training on Monday.

The men’s cricket teams from Australia, the West Indies, and England all had successful tours of Pakistan earlier this year. In 2022, the men’s cricket team from Ireland will be the fifth international team to visit Pakistan.

Head of Women Cricket Tania Mallick said: “We had a memorable experience of hosting Sri Lanka earlier this year in Karachi and are now excited to host Ireland here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“This is just the beginning of a new era in women’s cricket. After hosting Ireland we are looking forward to organising a women’s league soon.”

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said: “We are all up for an exciting series against Ireland. The series will help us in attracting new fans to the women’s game.”