Edition: English
Pakistan Junior League 2022 Standings, Points table, Ranking

Points table for the Pakistan Premier League 2022, which started from October 6, 2022 to be played until  October 22, 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan.

Pakistan Junior League 2022 Points Table
TeamsMatWonLostTiedPointsNet RR
Gwadar Sharks330061.388
Mardan Warriors431060.455
Bahawalpur Royals321041.026
Rawalpindi Raiders32104-0.327
Gujranwala Giants30300-1.224
Hyderabad Hunters40400-1.499
