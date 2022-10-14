Pakistan Junior League 2022 Standings, Points table, Ranking

Advertisement
Points table for the Pakistan Premier League 2022, which started from October 6, 2022 to be played until October 22, 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan.
|Pakistan Junior League 2022 Points Table
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|Points
|Net RR
|Gwadar Sharks
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1.388
|Mardan Warriors
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|0.455
|Bahawalpur Royals
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1.026
|Rawalpindi Raiders
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|-0.327
|Gujranwala Giants
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-1.224
|Hyderabad Hunters
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|-1.499
