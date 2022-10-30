Pakistan stopped Netherlands on 91 runs, Shadab taking 3 wickets

In their match against Pakistan, the Netherlands were only able to score 91 runs

Shadab Khan grabbed three wickets and Mohammad Wasim Jr. two

The Netherlands were only able to score 91 runs against Pakistan during their T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Perth on Sunday. Shadab Khan took three wickets and Mohammad Wasim Jr. picked up two during the match.

The early strike by Shaheen Shah Afridi put Pakistan in a position of dominance throughout the match. Additionally, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf both picked up one wicket. In the meantime, Bas de Leede had to leave the field because he was hit in the helmet by a bouncer that was thrown by Haris Rauf.

According to the sources, Logan van Beek has taken his place as the substitute for the concussion. The inclusion of Fakhar Zaman in Pakistan’s playing eleven is a positive move that will improve their middle order.

Roelof van der Merwe, a veteran cricketer, also makes the cut for the Netherlands and is included in the starting XI.

After suffering defeats at the hands of India and Zimbabwe in their most recent two matches, Pakistan is in desperate need of a victory in this contest. On the other hand, the Netherlands have also been subjected to a fate that is comparable.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Brilliant bowling from Pakistan helps them restrict Netherlands to 91/9 👊#NEDvPAK | 📝: https://t.co/QfvtIntJ7C Head to our app and website to follow the #T20WorldCup action 👉 https://t.co/76r3b7l2N0 pic.twitter.com/cXKpT8CI6p — ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022

