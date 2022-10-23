Pakistan vs. India: Babar Azam early dismissal disappoints fans

At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam was out for 0 runs, which was a big win for India .

In his first ball of the second over, Arshdeep Singh got rid of Babar (0) with a full, straight, and pinned lbw ball.

The Pakistani captain tried to get rid of the ball by rolling his wrists, but it hit him in the shin.

Babar is one of the best batters in the world, and he has always been a key player for India or any other team.

Here’s what the fans said:

