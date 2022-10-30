Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe with just 3 Runs in nail bitting match
Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan vs Netherlands Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.
In the first match of the Twenty20 World Cup, which took place in Perth, Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by a score of 6 wickets to earn the victory. As a direct result of Pakistan’s victory, they have now accumulated one point toward their overall total for the competition.
Pakistan was able to complete their target in 13.5 overs, whereas it took the Netherlands 20 overs to get their total of 91/9.
After Shaheen Shah Afridi scored an early goal in the match, Pakistan remained in the position of being the superior team throughout the duration of the competition.
In addition, one wicket was taken by Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf for their respective teams. In the meantime, Bas de Leede had to leave the field because he had a head injury from a bouncer that was thrown by Haris Rauf and hit him in the helmet. As a direct result of this, he was unable to continue playing.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren
The Netherlands were only able to score 91 runs against Pakistan during their T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Perth on Sunday. Shadab Khan took three wickets and Mohammad Wasim Jr. picked up two during the match. The early strike by Shaheen Shah Afridi put Pakistan in a position of dominance throughout the match.
