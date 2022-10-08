Pakistan will be without 3 bowlers in today’s tri-series encounter against New Zealand

Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Naseem Shah won’t be able to play in today’s game.

Pakistan scored 167 points while holding their opponents to 146.

Pakistan will play the second game of the tri-nation Twenty20 international series against the host New Zealand today at the Hagley Oval venue in Christchurch.

Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, and Naseem Shah won’t be able to play in today’s game, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced (PCB).

The board said that Usman Qadir fractured his thumb while playing for Pakistan versus England. The 29-year-old bowler is therefore taking a three-week break, which will end on October 16th, according to the PCB.

Hasnain and Naseem Shah, the other two bowlers, are battling a viral infection in the meantime. According to the PCB, the pacers are unavailable for today’s game against New Zealand.

At the Hagley Oval, Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 21 runs in their first game of the series, with the help of Rizwan’s incredible 50-ball 78 and some ferocious speed bowling.

In flawless 50-ball innings, the top-ranked T20 batsman in the world, Rizwan, hit seven fours and two sixes.

The 30-year-old batted a series-high 316 runs in the T20 series against England last month, marking his 21st half-century in the format.

The tournament, which lasts a week, also features Bangladesh and the hosts, New Zealand. It is being used by the three teams to get ready for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

