Pakistan win tri-series to boost confidence ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets to win the tri-series.

Mohammad Nawaz was named Player of the Match for scoring 38 runs in 22 balls and taking one wicket.

“We have good confidence” in going to Australia for the mega tournament, says Babar Azam.

Advertisement

CHRISTCHURCH: The Pakistan cricket team got a big boost before the T20 World Cup when Babar Azam’s team beat New Zealand by five wickets to win the tri-series on Friday.

After winning the toss, the Pakistani bowlers put the Kiwis on 163-7, even though their captain, Kane Williamson, scored 59.

Pakistan lost Babar early on as they tried to reach their goal of 164 runs, but the middle order, which was under a lot of pressure, was a big part of their win today.

Mohammad Nawaz was named Player of the Match because of how well he did in every way. He scored 38 runs in 22 balls and also took one wicket.

“I just backed myself in both days. I tried to display what I’d practised in the nets with a clear mind. Batting in the middle order has helped a lot. Backing myself and going with the plan was key.”

When asked about the 15th over of Pakistan’s innings, in which they scored 25 runs and turned the game in their favour, Nawaz said that Haider Ali’s two fours in the previous over helped. “We used the wind and got the boundaries against him.”

Advertisement

The Pakistani captain said after the game that he was proud of his middle-order batters for stepping up and doing well.

“The way our team played deserves all the credit. The bowlers were brilliant at the death. The way the middle order played was outstanding. Haider and Nawaz are outstanding, so we need to step up and perform.”

Babar said, “We have good confidence” in going to Australia for the mega tournament.

Also Read BCCI to launch 5 team women IPL in 2023 The long-awaited women's IPL will finally happen in 2023. The BCCI wants...