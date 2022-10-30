Advertisement
Edition: English
T20 Worldcup 2022: Pakistan won against Netherlands with 6 wickets

Articles
T20 Worldcup 2022: Pakistan won against Netherlands with 6 wickets

  • Pakistan won their match against the Netherlands by a score of 6 wickets
  • Pakistan was able to reach their target in 13.5 overs

In the opening match of the Twenty20 World Cup, played in Perth, Pakistan won their match against the Netherlands by a score of 6 wickets. Pakistan was able to secure their first point of the competition as a result of this victory.

The Netherlands reached their score of 91/9 in 20 overs, and Pakistan was able to reach their target in 13.5 overs.

Following the early goal scored by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan maintained their position as the dominant team throughout the entirety of the encounter.

In addition, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf each took one wicket for their respective teams. In the meantime, Bas de Leede was forced to leave the field after a bouncer thrown by Haris Rauf struck him in the helmet. This caused him to be unable to continue playing.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands (Playing XI): Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

 

