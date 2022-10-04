Pakistani cricket fans make history in English series

Pakistani cricket fans make history in the English series.

Recent seven-match T20I home series against English shows that the game has entirely recovered from its demise.

Stadium was crammed with history-making numbers of sports enthusiasts.

Advertisement

In Pakistan, the passion for cricket has always been contagious. But the most recent seven-match Twenty20 International home series against English shows that the game has entirely recovered from its demise. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) can support its claims with knowledge.

After a startling setback when the Sri Lanka cricket team suffered a terrorist attack on March 3, 2009, play at the home stadium nearly came to an end. The international teams avoided playing in Pakistan. Thus, the nation’s sporting venues’ floodlights turned on.

However, the unflappable resiliency of the Pakistani people has allowed the Pakistani cricket board to turn this around.

According to PCB data, the stadium was crammed with history-making numbers of sports enthusiasts who came out in force to welcome the England series. They couldn’t wait to see the action in person at their home stadium.

The board announced the good news to cricket lovers and noted that 97.35 percent of crowd attendance for any series is the highest ever in Pakistan cricket’s history.

Advertisement Thank you Lahore and Karachi spectators 🙌#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/MWkW6I4dE9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 3, 2022

The T20I series between Pakistan and England’s Lahore leg drew at least 63,045 fans to the Gaddafi Stadium, according to the PCB. Three games at the Lahore stadium had 99.4% attendance overall.

The breakdown of the attendance is as follows: 20,969 spectators attended the fifth match at the stadium; 21,076 saw the sixth T20I at the stadium; and 21,100 watched the seventh T20I at the Lahore ground.

A similar success tale of an unanticipatedly large crowd in the Karachi stadium for the first four games is told by the board. The first four T20Is were seen by 26,550 cricket fans, according to the board, at the National Stadium. 95.3 percent of the matches in the Karachi leg were attended, according to the large turnout.

Advertisement

The PCB reports that 189,595 people entered through turnstiles to watch the seven T20Is in Karachi and Lahore. This figure accounts for 97.35 percent of the audience.

Triumph for England

Dawid Malan’s magnificent fifty and Chris Woakes’ three wickets helped England defeat Pakistan by 67 runs in the seventh Twenty20 match on Sunday in Lahore, clinching the series 4-3 and giving them a huge lift before the World Cup.

As England’s pace attack made early inroads and reduced the hosts to 33-3 under the lights at Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan, which was chasing 210, suffered a twin blow when skipper Babar Azam (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) left in quick succession.

Shan Masood put up some resistance with a valiant 56, but England kept chipping away with consistent wickets under the leadership of Woakes (3-26). Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, and Sam Curran each took a wicket, while David Willey finished with figures of 2-22.

Also Read PAK vs ENG: England set a huge target of 210 in 7th T20 match Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper-batsman, and Haris Rauf, a bowler, have been added....