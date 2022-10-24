Pakistan’s defeat to India, Babar Azam tells Mohammad Nawaz, “You are my match winner.”

Lecture given by Babar Azam was to improve morale in the dressing room

Players are instructed to ignore the loss they suffered against India

Encourages cohesion among the players in the team

Advertisement

MELBOURNE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam encouraged his squad to move past a sad loss to India in the tournament’s opening game by expressing faith in them, especially Mohammad Nawaz.

The numerous disputes that occurred in the final over of the Indian innings put the spinner in the spotlight.

In front of a raucous crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Nawaz was handed the ball when India needed 16 runs to win from the final over. However, he was unable to stop Virat Kohli from leading his team to a memorable triumph.

‘You are my match winner”

The Pakistani captain urged his players to go on and forget the defeat after the defeat.

“This was a good match. We made a good effort,” he said while speaking to the dejected players in the dressing room.

Advertisement

They made mistakes, but Babar Azam claimed they will learn from them and go better at their game.

“We win as one and lose as one!” Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill pic.twitter.com/suxGf34YSe — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 23, 2022

Advertisement

“We have many matches in the tournament.”

The captain also cautioned the cricketers against pointing fingers at one another. “We succeed as one and fail as one!”

Mohammad Nawaz was sitting quietly with his head bowed when Babar Azam addressed him, saying, “Nawaz, you are my match winner, my trust. It was a pressure over and you brought the match closer. Well done.”

Also Read Babar Azam levels Virat Kohli’s T20I record During Pakistan's sixth match of the series against England on Friday at...