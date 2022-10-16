Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad arrives in Brisbane

Pakistan’s national Twenty20 squad has arrived in Brisbane for the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s national Twenty20 squad has arrived in Brisbane for the T20 World Cup.

Matthew Hayden has been named as the Men in Green’s coach for this year’s tournament.

Dr Shumail Ahmed and Dr Umar Rashid have joined the national team. The International Cricket Council announced that the total prize pool for the mega event has been set at $5.6 million.

Pakistan’s national Twenty20 squad has arrived in Brisbane from Christchurch to compete in the T20 World Cup, which begins today, according to Geo News.

The mega cricket tournament, which features 16 teams, will run until November 13.

Pakistan competed in the Triangular series in Christchurch, alongside hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh. Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the Tri-series final.

Captain Babar Azam has also arrived in Brisbane after attending the Captain’s Day in Melbourne. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had invited the captains of all teams competing in the global cricket event to Melbourne to celebrate the Pakistani captain’s birthday.

Matthew Hayden, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and assistant coach Umar Rashid have arrived in Brisbane to join the national team.

The PCB will soon release the national squad’s Brisbane training schedule. Tomorrow, the national team will not participate in any cricket or media activities in Brisbane.

In Dr Najeeb’s absence, Dr Shumail joined the team.

Hayden has been named as the Men in Green’s coach for the T20 World Cup in Australia. In the 2021 edition, the former Australian cricketer served as the team’s batting consultant. Last year, Pakistan reached the semi-finals but was defeated by Australia.

Shaun Tait, a former Australian teammate, is the side’s bowling coach, in addition to Hayden. Former players Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf are the team’s head coach and batting coach, respectively.

The international cricket tournament

The eighth edition of the global sporting event will be held in seven Australian cities, including Melbourne, Geelong, Hobart, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide. Australia previously hosted the ODI World Cup in 1992 and 2015. However, this is the country’s first time hosting a world cup in the short format of cricket.

The first T20 cup was held in 2007, and India won it. Pakistan won the tournament two years ago in 2009. England won the title in 2010, the West Indies in 2012, Sri Lanka in 2014, and the West Indies again in 2016.

On October 22, the major teams will arrive. The grand event will last nearly a month, beginning on October 16 in Geelong and concluding on November 13 in Melbourne with the final.

Australia is the defending champion, and their first match will be against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, a rematch of last year’s final.

The much-anticipated match between Pakistan and India has also sold out. Over 90,000 fans are expected to attend the high-octane cricket action at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Standing-room tickets were also distributed by the authorities and were quickly sold out.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in a statement that the total prize pool for the mega event has been set at $5.6 million. The winners will receive $1.6 million, while the runners-up will receive $800,000. Each team that loses in the semifinals will receive $400,000 in prize money.

