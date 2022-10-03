Patrick Mahomes throws three touchdown, win over Buccaneers

Erling Haaland, Phil Foden scores hat-trick and wins for Man City
Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored twice to help the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated by Kansas City 41-31.
To partially atone for Kansas City’s 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes for 249 yards.
In his 67th career game, Patrick Mahomes also passed the 20,000-yard passing mark, breaking the previous NFL record held by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was then playing for the Detroit Lions (71 games).
For the Chiefs (3-1), Travis Kelce hauled in nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, and fellow tight ends Noah Gray and Jody Fortson also scored. Edwards-Helaire had 19 carries for 92 yards and scored touchdowns on the ground and in the air. Kansas City had a commanding 189-3 advantage in rushing yards.
Brady threw three touchdown passes, including two to Mike Evans, on 39 of his 52 attempts for a total of 385 yards (eight catches, 103 yards). The Buccaneers (2-2), who had only allowed 27 points in their first three games of the season, gave up 28 points in the first half. Leonard Fournette scored a receiving touchdown for the team.
Patriots 24, Packers 27 (OT)
As time ran out in overtime, Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal to help the home team Green Bay defeat New England.
With 6:14 remaining in regulation, Green Bay (3-1) forced overtime when Aaron Rodgers completed a 13-yard touchdown throw to Romeo Doubs for his 500th career touchdown pass. 21 of Rodgers’ 35 passes were completed, for 251 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. For the Packers, Aaron Jones ran 16 times for 110 yards, and Allen Lazard grabbed 6 passes for 116 yards.
For New England (1-3), Brian Hoyer started at quarterback in place of the hurt Mac Jones. Hoyer, though, suffered a head injury after being sacked by Rashan Gary during the Patriots’ opening drive, which saw him guide the team to a Nick Folk field goal. At the 4:52 mark of the third quarter, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was pressed into action and completed 10 of 15 throws for 99 yards and his first NFL score, a 25-yard ball to DeVante Parker.
Saints 25 and Vikings 28
As Minnesota defeated New Orleans in London, Greg Joseph made five field goals, including the game-winning 47-yarder with 24 seconds remaining.
On the final play of the game, Wil Lutz, whose 60-yard field goal had knotted the score for the Saints seconds earlier, attempted a 61-yarder, but the ball struck the left upright and the crossbar before missing the goal post.
For the Vikings, Kirk Cousins completed 25 of his 38 throws for 273 yards and a touchdown (3-1). For the Saints (1-3), who suffered their third straight defeat, Andy Dalton started in place of the injured Jameis Winston and completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown.
Ravens 20, Bills 23,
As the clock ran out, Tyler Bass made a 21-yard field goal to give Buffalo the victory over Baltimore.
Before the Bills made a comeback to tie the game, the Ravens had a 20-3 halftime lead. Josh Allen led the Bills (3-1) in rushing with 70 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries while throwing for 213 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
Lamar Jackson passed for 144 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions while also running for a game-high 73 yards. J.K. After the Miami Dolphins came back in Week 2, Dobbins scored two touchdowns as the Ravens (2-2) lost another lead against an AFC East opponent.
Browns 20, Falcons 23
Atlanta defeated Cleveland thanks to Younghoe Koo’s three field goals and Tyler Allgeier’s 84 yards on 10 carries. With 2:28 left in the game, Koo converted a 45-yard field goal to give the Falcons the lead and the victory after the score was knotted at 20-20.
At the Atlanta 26-yard line, Dee Alford, a Georgia native who spent the previous season playing in the Canadian Football League, intercepted a pass from Jacoby Brissett to seal the victory. For Cleveland, Brissett completed 21 of his 35 passes for 234 yards in the loss (2-2).
The Falcons’ (2-2) ground game produced 202 yards on 35 carries, with reserve running backs Allgeier and Caleb Huntley each getting 10 attempts.
Commanders 10, Cowboys 25,
Dallas’ defence stopped the visiting Washington Redskins as Brett Maher landed on four – goals and Cooper Rush threw for two touchdowns.
Rush became the first Cowboys (3-1) quarterback to win his first four starts after completing 15 of 27 passes for 223 yards. On a day where neither team gained 300 total yards, he played flawless football.
For Washington (1-3), which lost its third straight game after defeating Jacksonville in Week 1, Carson Wentz completed 25 of 42 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
Tigers 45, Seahawks 48
Seattle (2-2) never trailed in its victory over visiting Detroit as Geno Smith completed 23 of 30 passes for 320 yards and two scores in addition to scoring on the ground (1-3).
With 2:14 left, Seattle had a 48-38 lead thanks to Rashaad Penny’s 151 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard run. The Seahawks gained 235 yards on the ground in the third quarter, and Penny added another touchdown from 36 yards on a third-and-16 play.
Although he threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, which rookie Tariq Woolen returned 40 yards for a touchdown, Jared Goff was 26 of 39 for 378 yards and four touchdowns for Detroit.
Colts 17, Titans 24
In an AFC South match, Derrick Henry helped Tennessee upset Indianapolis by rushing for 114 yards and one touchdown.
For the Titans, Ryan Tannehill completed 17 of his 21 throws for 137 yards and two scores (2-2). Robert Woods and Chigoziem Okonkwo both caught touchdown passes, and Kristian Fulton recovered a crucial fumble.
For the Colts, Matt Ryan completed 27 of his 37 passes for 356 yards, two touchdown passes to Mo Alie-Cox, and one interception (1-2-1). Jonathan Taylor, the premier running back for the Colts, only managed 42 yards on 20 carries and fumbled in the fourth quarter, which Fulton recovered.
Bears 12, Giants 20
In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Saquon Barkley ran for 146 yards and Daniel Jones scored twice on the ground to help New York (3-1) defeat Chicago.
Late in the third quarter, Jones suffered a left ankle injury, but he was forced to play again in the fourth because backup Tyrod Taylor was found to have a concussion. Jones completed 8 of 13 throws for 71 yards while rushing for 68 yards.
All of the Bears’ points came from Michael Badgley’s four field goals (2-2). He was hired on Saturday to take Cairo Santos’ place (personal reasons). For the Bears, Justin Fields completed 11 of 22 passes for 174 yards.
Jaguars 21, Eagles 29,
Trevor Lawrence committed five turnovers, which Philadelphia capitalised on to defeat Jacksonville and maintain its perfect record.
Miles Sanders led the Eagles in rushing with a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns (4-0). Jalen Hurts rushed for a touchdown in addition to passing for 204 yards.
In coach Doug Pederson’s first game against his former team, the Jaguars (2-2) held a 14-0 lead before the errors mounted. However, Lawrence threw an interception, lost four fumbles, of which two were recovered by Haason Reddick. He completed 174 yards of passing while also connecting with Jamal Agnew on two touchdowns.
32 Raiders to 23 Broncos
As host Las Vegas defeated Denver, Josh Jacobs ran for a career-high 144 yards and two scores, and Derek Carr completed 21 of 34 passes for 188 yards.
Las Vegas’s Amik Robertson scored again after returning a fumble, and Davante Adams had nine receptions for 101 yards (1-3). Russell Wilson completed 17 out of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns while also scoring on the ground. Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton caught touchdown passes for the Broncos (2-2).
Running back Javonte Williams of Denver made 28 yards before having to stop due to a right knee issue. He will have an MRI on Monday. With 29 yards and one touchdown on four runs, Wilson led the Broncos in the running game.
Steelers 20, Jets 24
With 16 seconds left, Breece Hall scored on a 2-yard run to give New York the lead over Pittsburgh.
In only 3:18 they covered 65 yards to score the game-winning touchdown for the Jets (2-2). Zach Wilson, the starting quarterback, completed 18 of his first 36 throws for 252 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a TD reception. Hall finished with 66 yards on 17 attempts.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Steelers (1-3) had scored 20 straight points to take a 20-10 lead before Wilson found Corey Davis for a 5-yard scoring strike. Following the break, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett took over for Mitchell Trubisky and led Pittsburgh’s comeback. Pickett scored his first two career touchdowns on the ground in addition to throwing for 120 yards on 10-of-13 passing with three interceptions.
Texans 24, Chargers 34
Houston was defeated by visiting Los Angeles thanks in part to Justin Herbert’s 340 passing yards and two touchdowns.
For the Chargers (2-2), who led 27-7 at the half, Austin Ekeler ran for 60 yards and two touchdowns and Mike Williams caught seven catches for 120 yards. The Chargers gained 293 total yards in the first half, but they fumbled away a kickoff that would have resulted in another score after they punted on their first three second-half attempts.
For the Texans, Dameon Pierce gained 131 yards on 14 carries of the ball, including a 75-yard touchdown run (0-3-1).
Panthers 16, Cardinals 26
Arizona defeated the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, North Carolina, thanks to Kyler Murray, who scored two touchdowns through the air and one on the ground in the second half.
The Cardinals (2-2) scored 10 points in less than a minute early in the fourth quarter and tacked on another touchdown a few minutes later. Murray completed 23 of 32 passes for 207 yards with an interception.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu had Carolina’s highlight with a second-quarter interception return for a touchdown. Baker Mayfield completed 22 of 36 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for the Panthers (1-3), who had a six-game winning streak against Arizona (including playoffs) come to a halt.
