Patrick Mahomes throws three touchdown, win over Buccaneers

Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire scored twice to help the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.

To partially atone for Kansas City’s 31-9 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes for 249 yards.

In his 67th career game, Patrick Mahomes also passed the 20,000-yard passing mark, breaking the previous NFL record held by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was then playing for the Detroit Lions (71 games).

For the Chiefs (3-1), Travis Kelce hauled in nine passes for 92 yards and a touchdown, and fellow tight ends Noah Gray and Jody Fortson also scored. Edwards-Helaire had 19 carries for 92 yards and scored touchdowns on the ground and in the air. Kansas City had a commanding 189-3 advantage in rushing yards.

Brady threw three touchdown passes, including two to Mike Evans, on 39 of his 52 attempts for a total of 385 yards (eight catches, 103 yards). The Buccaneers (2-2), who had only allowed 27 points in their first three games of the season, gave up 28 points in the first half. Leonard Fournette scored a receiving touchdown for the team.

