PCB announces details of women’s league like PSL

The HBL Pakistan Super League 8 and the inaugural women’s league will both take place in March 2023 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

For Pakistan’s women’s domestic championship, four city-based teams, each with 12 local and six international players, will participate in a double-league format.

The HBL PSL 8 final will take place the day before the solo match between the top-two teams after 12 league games. The HBL PSL 8 will take place between February 9 and March 19, 2023.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja: “I am delighted to announce the women’s league. This league will attract young women cricketers to this great sport and help our current players further enhance their skills when they will get to share dug-outs with the overseas players. The league will feature present and past trailblazers in women’s cricket in what promises to be an exciting 13-match event.

"To amplify the coverage and promotion of this initiative, some of the matches will precede the HBL Pakistan Super League 8 matches. "This event is aligned to our strategy of making Pakistan a stronger cricket playing nation across all formats and genders. We are not only creating attractive brands to strengthen our cricket economy, but through this tournament are also providing career opportunities to our women cricketers. The more our women cricketers will participate in high-pressure events, the more they will learn. "The PCB is a strong proponent of empowering women to shine brighter. By engaging our women, which form 49 per cent of the country's population, we will enhance the economic and social prosperity of our country." Earlier this season, the PCB offered enhanced central contracts to its 20 women's cricketers.

