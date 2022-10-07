PCB chairman updates Shaheen’s availability for world cup

Shaheen Shahid Shah Afridi is fit to play in the T20 World Cup 2022.

The 22-year-old hasn’t played for three months because of a knee injury.

Pakistan will play their first match against India on October 23, 2022 in Melbourne.

Shaheen Shah Afridi is healthy enough to play in the T20 World Cup 2022 said Pakistan Crricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja in an Interview.

Ramiz the head of the PCB, said that Afridi’s recovery also meant that he would be able to play in the first match against India on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The 22-year-old hasn’t been able to play for three months because he hurt his knee during a Test match in Sri Lanka.

The left-handed pacer didn’t play in the Asia Cup 2022 or the T20Is against England at home. He is also not in the New Zealand-Bangladesh T20I tri-series that is going on right now.

“Usman Qadir injured, hair line fracture in finger, we will see what option we have, Fakhar Zaman also getting better, I feel he can be very important, but its a call of team management about him and X1” Ramiz Raja in his brefing.

On October 23, 2022, India will be the first team Pakistan will play in the T20 World Cup 2022. Babar Azam will be in charge of Pakistan.

