PCB pays young people millions to play in Pakistan Junior League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened their treasury to pay the junior cricketers a lot of money to play in the first Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Based on the details, 15 players from each team are put into three different groups. There are four players in the elite group, five in the premier group, and six in the X-factor group.

Players in the elite category get PKR 7 lakhs per game, premier cricketers get PKR 5.2 lakhs per game, and X-factor players get PKR 2.6 lakhs per game.

Each team has to play at least five games, so elite cricketers under contract will get $16,000 (about PKR 35 lakhs), premier cricketers will get $12,000 (about PKR 26 lakhs), and X-factor will get $6,600. (approximately 13 lakh PKR).

The national cricket team, on the other hand, gets PKR 5,15,696 for an ODI and PKR 3,72,075 for a T20 match. Based on the facts, way too much money has been spent on PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s dream project.

The event would cost PKR 80 crores to one billion, and the board has handed more than 1.1 crores to mentors and opened coffers for players, who are paid more than veteran national cricketers. The playoff and final prizes will be distinct.

Most former cricketers were reluctant to comment owing to financial interests with the PCB, but sources claim paying that much to children for a failed initiative is an exploitation of the PCB. If PCB’s hierarchy changes, current management may need to clarify.

