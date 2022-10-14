Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • PCB pays young people millions to play in Pakistan Junior League
PCB pays young people millions to play in Pakistan Junior League

PCB pays young people millions to play in Pakistan Junior League

Articles
Advertisement
PCB pays young people millions to play in Pakistan Junior League

PCB pays young people millions to play in Pakistan Junior League

Advertisement
  • The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened their treasury to pay the junior cricketers a lot of money.
  • Based on the facts, way too much money has been spent on PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s dream project.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened their treasury to pay the junior cricketers a lot of money to play in the first Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

Advertisement

Based on the details, 15 players from each team are put into three different groups. There are four players in the elite group, five in the premier group, and six in the X-factor group.

Players in the elite category get PKR 7 lakhs per game, premier cricketers get PKR 5.2 lakhs per game, and X-factor players get PKR 2.6 lakhs per game.

Each team has to play at least five games, so elite cricketers under contract will get $16,000 (about PKR 35 lakhs), premier cricketers will get $12,000 (about PKR 26 lakhs), and X-factor will get $6,600. (approximately 13 lakh PKR).

The national cricket team, on the other hand, gets PKR 5,15,696 for an ODI and PKR 3,72,075 for a T20 match. Based on the facts, way too much money has been spent on PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja’s dream project.

The event would cost PKR 80 crores to one billion, and the board has handed more than 1.1 crores to mentors and opened coffers for players, who are paid more than veteran national cricketers. The playoff and final prizes will be distinct.

Most former cricketers were reluctant to comment owing to financial interests with the PCB, but sources claim paying that much to children for a failed initiative is an exploitation of the PCB. If PCB’s hierarchy changes, current management may need to clarify.

Advertisement

Also Read

Pakistan win tri-series to boost confidence ahead of T20 World Cup
Pakistan win tri-series to boost confidence ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets to win the tri-series. Mohammad...

Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PSL 8 Lahore Qalandars Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Lahore Qalandars
PSL 8 Lahore Qalandars Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Lahore Qalandars
PSL 8 Quetta Gladiators Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Quetta Gladiators
PSL 8 Quetta Gladiators Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Quetta Gladiators
PSL 8 Islamabad United Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Islamabad United
PSL 8 Islamabad United Schedule | PSL 2023 Complete Schedule of Islamabad United
PSL 2023: PCB to hold three women's exhibition matches
PSL 2023: PCB to hold three women's exhibition matches
PSL 2023: Replacement Draft for Season 8 will take place on January 24
PSL 2023: Replacement Draft for Season 8 will take place on January 24
Najam Sethi says “The PSL 8 will be a massive event for the PCB
Najam Sethi says “The PSL 8 will be a massive event for the PCB"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story