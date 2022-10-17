Advertisement
PCB releases the itinerary for Bangladesh's U-19 visit to Pakistan

PCB releases the itinerary for Bangladesh’s U-19 visit to Pakistan

  • PCB releases the itinerary for Bangladesh’s U-19 visit to Pakistan.
  • Players who were born on or after August 31, 2004, will be eligible to be chosen for the tour.
  • Zakir Khan is looking forward to welcoming Bangladesh to his country.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the itinerary for Bangladesh’s upcoming November U19 trip of Pakistan. Between November 4 and November 18, the tour will feature one four-day and five one-day matches, according to the PCB.

Since playing one four-day match and five one-day matches in Pakistan in 2007, the Bangladesh U-19 team has not visited that country.

According to ICC rules, players who were born on or after August 31, 2004, will be eligible to be chosen for the tour. The Pakistan U19 team’s roster and practise programme will be revealed soon. Zakir Khan, the PCB’s director of international cricket, is looking forward to welcoming Bangladesh to his country.

“Hosting international teams has been a big focus of 2022, so we’re excited to welcome the Bangladesh U19 team. While this will be the third time in as many years that Bangladesh will send a team to Pakistan, following their women’s tour in November 2019 and the men’s team for a Test in February 2020, this will be the first junior international series to take place in Pakistan in 15 years “Khan was cited by PCB as saying.

