PCB shocked by BCCI comments over Asia Cup 2023.

The Ramiz Raja-led cricket organization also issued a dire warning.

India has not visited Pakistan since 2008.

Advertisement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made some comments on the Asia Cup 2023, to which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reacted.

India’s unwillingness to tour Pakistan and insistence on moving the tournament to a neutral location has the PCB astonished and dissatisfied.

The PCB stated in a press release that it was surprised and disappointed by Mr. Jay Shah’s remarks from yesterday regarding moving the Asia Cup to a neutral site for next year.

The statement continued, “The remarks were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (the event’s host), and without any consideration of their long-term implications or consequences.

Pakistan was given the ACC Asia Cup, the PCB emphasized, “with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members.”

The Ramiz Raja-led cricket organization also issued a dire warning, saying that such remarks would irreparably damage the connection between ACC members and upcoming ICC events in India.

Advertisement

The press release went on to say that “the overall impact of such utterances have the potential to fracture the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can damage Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and subsequent ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.”

The 2023 Asia Cup will be a 50-over competition because it will serve as a warm-up for the ODI World Cup in India the following year. In light of the tense situation between the two nations, India has not visited Pakistan since 2008.

According to Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary and ACC president, “neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan,” on Tuesday. “I’ve decided we’ll play at a neutral location.”

When Pakistan visited India for a limited-overs tour in 2012, the two countries’ last bilateral series took place. The two nations have only competed against one another at ICC and ACC events during the past few years.

Also Read In letter to ACC, PCB criticizes BCCI’s secretary & requests an urgent meeting PCB requested an urgent meeting after BCCI announced, players would not tour...